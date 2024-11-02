Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal interim boss Renee Slegers says Manchester United are “smelling blood” but that the Gunners are heading into Sunday’s Women’s Super League clash at Leigh Sports Village feeling “very positive”.

The match will be a third for Arsenal under Slegers since head coach Jonas Eidevall resigned on October 15.

The Dutchwoman – who has revealed she is to remain in charge for the next five fixtures in all competitions – has so far overseen a 4-1 Champions League win over Valerenga and 2-0 WSL victory at West Ham.

United boss Marc Skinner said at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s game that his side were taking on an Arsenal outfit that “could either be wounded and really want to show that or a team that we could hopefully try and take advantage of.”

And when Slegers was asked for her response to Skinner’s comments, she said with a smile: “They are smelling blood.

“I can imagine how you can look at it from the outside but we know what’s happening on the inside.

“We’ve seen a lot of positive things, the two games before the international window, individual performances during the international block, very strong training. We are very positive about what is ahead of us.”

open image in gallery Marc Skinner is set for his 100th match as United boss (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Skinner – for whom the contest will be a 100th match as United boss – said while Arsenal have had “a kind of a turbulent time”, he had “watched their performances and there’s been some really good stuff in there”, describing them as “an excellent team.”

United are third in the table with 10 points from four games, while Arsenal are fifth with eight from five.

Champions Chelsea are in second place with four wins from as many outings following Sonia Bompastor’s arrival as head coach in the summer.

Their opponents on Sunday are Everton, who are yet to win this term but did hold Arsenal 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium in one of two draws.

Ahead of the trip to Goodison Park, Bompastor told a press conference: “I never take any game for granted, we always respect a lot our opponents.

“They tied the game against Arsenal, so we know they are able to have a good game, especially at home, in their big stadium, so we are expecting to have a tough game.

“We are also confident because we have a lot of quality in our squad, so we will play our game and make sure we continue our run in the league.”

Bompastor also reiterated with regard to Lauren James returning from injury that it would “maybe not (be) before the next international break”.

Manchester City, top of the table with 13 points from five games, play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and Aston Villa entertain Liverpool at Villa Park.

Sunday’s other games see fourth-placed Brighton host Leicester and Tottenham face bottom side West Ham at home. Like Everton, Villa and West Ham also have two points on the board so far.