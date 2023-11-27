Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mikel Arteta urged Kai Havertz to ‘go and face the beautiful moment’ after his winner against Brentford lifted Arsenal to the summit of the Premier League, but he may not be the solution to the club’s goalscoring problems.

When the whistle blew, Arteta dragged Havertz 30 yards across the field to receive the plaudits from the travelling supporters after he came off the bench to score the only goal of the game in the 89th minute at Brentford.

It was a moment that will bring hope he has broken a personal goalscoring deadlock, but similar expectations were piqued after his goal at Bournemouth earlier in the campaign, without the desired effect. The season has not been a straightforward one for the 24-year-old.

Havertz joined the Gunners for £65m in the summer from Chelsea but has yet to establish his role in the team, and has been struggling for consistency in terms of returns, but also position. He has played at times as a number 10, and on either side of the midfield two as well as a box-to-box midfielder, without a consistent run in any particular role.

Havertz was even used in the recent international break as a left-back by Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, and while he managed to find the back of the net, he may not want the tag of ‘utility player’.

On Saturday night, Havertz’ goal lifted Arsenal to the summit of the Premier League – the first time this season they will finish the weekend in that position – but the striker has yet to consolidate his place. Although in that he is not alone, with Aaron Ramsdale’s nervous and error-strewn performance reflecting his own issues at the club.

“If things come easy, you don’t value them,” Arteta said after the match while speaking about Havertz’ strike.

“If things came easy then he wouldn’t have got the reception he got today with everybody hugging him and telling him how much we love him.

“It’s for a reason, it’s because of the way he behaves in difficult situations. He’s an example for all of us to do what you have to do when you have difficulties.

“It’s a great example for the team. We cannot be happier that a big player like him won the game for the team.”

Super sub Kai Havertz nods home to send Arsenal to the top of the Premier League (PA)

However, two goals in 13 appearances will not be enough for Arsenal to be convinced they have found the solution to their striker problem, with Gabriel Jesus admitting publicly he is not a centre-forward.

While Arteta praised the German’s versatility, saying: “First of all (it speaks to) his quality, because a player that can play in different positions needs a lot of qualities to do that.

“Then [the fact] that he puts his head down and drives the team. He does that in any position I ask him, it’s the same. But he’s not the only one.”

Havertz was the hero in west London, his goal lifted Arsenal to the summit of the Premier League, but his place in the team, and even his position, is far less certain.