Arsenal defender Katie Reid to miss rest of season after ACL injury in training
The 19-year-old was enjoying a breakout season but has become the seventh WSL player to tear her ACL so far this season
Arsenal defender Katie Reid has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during training and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season, the club announced on Monday.
The 19-year-old is the seventh Women’s Super League player this season to suffer the injury, a list that includes Arsenal teammates Manuela Zinsberger and Michelle Agyemang, who is currently on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion and who tore her ACL while playing for England against Australia last month.
The club statement said: “The club can confirm that Katie Reid has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury during a recent training session.
“Katie is being closely supported by our medical team at Sobha Realty Training Centre, and everyone at Arsenal looks forward to seeing her return to action as soon as possible.”
She is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days.
Reid was enjoying a breakout season, earning her first England senior call-up in October. She had to withdraw from Sarina Wiegman’s squad before making her debut, however, due to a minor injury.
The Arsenal academy graduate was named the club’s player of the month for September and has made six league appearances for Renee Slegers’ side this season.
Arsenal are fourth in the WSL standings on 15 points, six adrift of leaders Manchester City, after eight games, and next face Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Women’s Champions League group stage.
England international Lotte Wubben-Moy started in Reid’s place in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.
Additional reporting by Reuters
