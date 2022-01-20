Arsenal launch new pre-match kit inspired by London Underground train seats
The Premier League side has released shirts with a design influenced by the bold pattern which appears on Piccadilly line trains
A Premier League club has unveiled a new shirt inspired by London Underground seats.
The design of the new Arsenal shirt was influenced by the bold pattern which appears on Piccadilly line trains that run past the club’s north London stadium.
The shirts were created following a collaboration between the club, Transport for London and sportswear manufacturer Adidas
Arsenal is the only football club with a Tube station named after it.
Gillespie Road station was renamed Arsenal in 1932 following lobbying by the team’s manager Herbert Chapman who wanted to make it easier for supporters to identify how to attend matches.
The new shirts will be worn by Arsenal’s players during pre-match warm-ups for the rest of the season.
Warren Macdonald, area manager of Arsenal station, said: “Arsenal station has had a deep relationship with the football club for almost 90 years and there is nothing quite like the atmosphere and excitement on a match day.
“I look forward to seeing fans passing through the station wearing this eye-catching new pre-match range on their way to and from the stadium.”
Meanwhile, London-based artist and Arsenal fan Reuben Dangoor was commissioned to design a limited edition Oyster card which depicts the station with its old and current names.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.