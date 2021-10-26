Arsenal host Leeds United in the Carabao Cup tonight with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs in the first domestic cup competition of the season.

The Gunners defeated AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the previous round and face a Leeds side who have won just one Premier League match so far this campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side defeated Fulham on penalties to advance last month and have not beaten Arsenal since a 3-2 win the Premier League in May 2003.

Leeds needed a late Rodrigo penalty to salvage a point at home to Wolves on Saturday while Arsenal moved into the top half of the table thanks to an impressive 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Arsenal vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 26 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Both teams are expected to make several changes for this Carabao Cup last-16 match. Bernd Leno, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Gabriel Martinelli could all be handed starts for the hosts, but Granit Xhaka and Kieran Tierney are out with injuries.

Leeds have several injury absences, a list that was made longer following Raphinha’s injury against Wolves on Saturday. Bielsa will also be without Patrick Bamford, Luke Aying, Robin Koch and Junior Firpo and will be expected to make further changes from the 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Holding, Mari, Nuno; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Lokonga; Martinelli, Lacazette, Pepe

Leeds: Meslier; Shackleton, Cresswell, Cooper, Dallas; Summerville, Klich, Forshaw, Gelhardt, James; Roberts

Odds

Arsenal: 3/5

Draw: 3/1

Leeds: 9/2

Prediction

As long as the changes don’t take away from Arsenal’s cohesion, the hosts should be comfortable winners against a Leeds side whose priorities are elsewhere. Arsenal 2-0 Leeds