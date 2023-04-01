Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s as you were at the top but, for Arsenal, as you like it. A day that had been billed as potentially huge in the title race only ends with a big win for the leaders, but also a significant boost beyond that. Gabriel Jesus scored his first goals since 1 October, quickly following a penalty with a flowing finish, to only further Arsenal’s momentum.

That is why, even if this 4-1 win over Leeds United didn’t have the fireworks of Manchester City’s earlier win over Liverpool by the same score, it was more than one of those “routine” title-race wins.

That’s sort of the point, as Mikel Arteta’s side again claimed another three points.

With just nine games left, nothing about this run-in is going to be routine. Victories like this are instead precious days to preserve emotional energy for the exertions to come – to be enjoyed. Even the eight-point lead that was itself preserved can’t so much be seen as a gap but as insurance, especially with Arsenal themselves travelling to Anfield next week as City go to Southampton, and that against a Liverpool who will be facing the third consecutive game against one of the old “big six” so may have a point to prove.

This is when it’s all getting real. It’s just as well Arsenal have Jesus back, not just looking fresh but on scoring form. You can add your own line about being like a new signing, whatever one about his name with that match at Liverpool coming on Easter Sunday.

His sharpness ensured Arsenal never even felt anything like title-race nerves in this match after City’s win. It was Jesus' movement in the box that brought two almost inexplicable challenges from Jack Harrison and Luke Ayling, that would have invited any attacker to fall over their needlessly raised legs, and a penalty was duly awarded.

“Almost inexplicable”, mind, because it was in keeping with a frenetic Leeds display that naturally reflected their own need for points. They look like they should have enough to stay up, even if they had nowhere near enough to really challenge in this match – which still leaves them in considerable trouble.

With his squad and midfield way short of Arsenal’s quality, Javi Gracia opted for the main weapon that Leeds have an awful lot of, in running. And while it did initially lead to some dangerous moments from Crysencio Summerville, it also meant Leeds were never really in control of their game plan. There was always that potential for something out there, which was what we saw with the penalty.

Jesus went down then picked himself up to pick his spot. After that, it was never really a contest, but instead one of those rare days in a tense run-in when supporters can actually enjoy a match without the asphyxiating nerves of that need to win weighing down on everything. It’s one of the emotional ironies of a title race, as so many of Arsenal’s previous champions might tell those at the club now. It can only be truly enjoyed in the moment of victory. Until then, the relief of goals going in aside, it is mostly about getting through it and getting jobs done.

That was for once the case rather early here, Ben White making sure of the points just moments after half-time. Gabriel Martinelli sent in the most sumptuous swerving cross, the delicacy of the delivery in direct contrast to how White just smashed it in off the crossbar.

The Brazilian is congratulated by teammates after his opening goal (Getty)

You might call it the finish of someone who doesn’t score that often. Jesus ensured similar can’t be said of him right now, as he added another shortly afterwards. There was more encouragement for Arteta as this was set up by Leandro Trossard, in for Bukayo Saka, who had a mild midweek illness. The Belgian brilliantly created space in the Leeds box for Jesus to just sweep the ball in.

By then, Arteta could even afford to bring Saka on for a run-out to bring him fully back to speed, rather than because they needed him. It only speaks to that sudden strength in depth.

Even when Rasmus Kristensen did pull one back with a goal that might have made previous iterations of this Arsenal edgy, they just went straight up the other end for Martin Odegaard to put it on Granit Xhaka’s head and into the net.

Arsenal were again just getting to play and express themselves, at a point of the title race when it is usually about getting it done and exerting emotional energy.

It meant this was a day to be enjoyed, in a season that could yet be one to savour. The next few weeks will decide that, but wins of this nature could be all the more important. Arsenal now don’t need “big days in the title race”. They need it going exactly like this.