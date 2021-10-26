Arsenal face Leeds United in the Carabao Cup tonight as the hosts aim to build momentum under Mikel Arteta by reaching the quarter-finals.

The Gunners have not won the League Cup since the 1992-93 season, although they have won the FA Cup on eight occasions since then. With no European football this season, the competition also takes on extra significance for Arteta’s side, both as an opportunity to win silverware and as an avenue for European qualification.

After a poor start to the season, Arsenal returned to the top half of the table thanks to a 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Friday, with Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe all on target.

Leeds, meanwhile, have just one win in Premier League so far this season and needed a late penalty to rescue a point at home to Wolves on Saturday. Marcelo Bielsa’s side face Norwich on Sunday in a meeting of two clubs who are in or around the relegation zone.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Arsenal vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 26 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7:00pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Both teams are expected to make several changes for this Carabao Cup last-16 match. Bernd Leno, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Gabriel Martinelli could all be handed starts for the hosts, but Granit Xhaka and Kieran Tierney are out with injuries.

Leeds have several injury absences, a list that was made longer following Raphinha’s injury against Wolves on Saturday. Bielsa will also be without Patrick Bamford, Luke Aying, Robin Koch and Junior Firpo and will be expected to make further changes from the 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Holding, Mari, Nuno; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Lokonga; Martinelli, Lacazette, Pepe

Leeds: Meslier; Shackleton, Cresswell, Cooper, Dallas; Summerville, Klich, Forshaw, Gelhardt, James; Roberts

Odds

Arsenal: 3/5

Draw: 3/1

Leeds: 9/2

Prediction

As long as the changes don’t take away from Arsenal’s cohesion, the hosts should be comfortable winners against a Leeds side whose priorities are elsewhere. Arsenal 2-0 Leeds