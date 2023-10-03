Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal travel to France to take on Lens in their second Champions League Group B fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s side got their European campaign up and running with a convincing home win against PSV Eindhoven in matchweek one, and will hope to take another big step towards the knockout rounds.

Lens, making their return to the competition after 20 years away, secured a solid point in Seville in their first fixture, though have endured a difficult start to the new Ligue 1 season.

Last year’s runners-up have already lost four times and sit only a point above the relegation places in the French top tier, though back-to-back wins have been a significant boost.

When is Lens vs Arsenal?

Lens vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 3 October at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Massadio Haidara has not featured for Lens since suffering a thigh injury in the Champions League opener against Sevilla, joining David Costa (shoulder), Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Farinez (both ACL) on the sidelines.

Mikel Arteta will be fretting over the fitness of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, who sustained knocks late on in the win over Bournemouth. Saka trained on Monday but may not be risked with a clash with Manchester City to come at the weekend. Thomas Partey has also been back on the grass as he nears a comeback from his own injury issue, but Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) would again appear unlikely to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Lens XI: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Samed, Mendy, Machado; Fulgini, Sotoca; Wahi.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Jesus

Prediction

Arsenal secure a strong away win. Lens 1-3 Arsenal.