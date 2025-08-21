Arsenal and Lionesses star Leah Williamson to miss start of WSL season with knee injury
Williamson missed the club’s pre-season tour of Germany
England captain Leah Williamson will miss the start of the new Women’s Super League season with a knee injury.
Arsenal defender Williamson sustained the problem in England’s triumph over Spain in last month’s European Championship final.
It is understood the 28-year-old reported back to Arsenal with swelling in her right knee and subsequently missed the club’s pre-season tour of Germany.
Tests indicated she required a procedure to clean up the issue which took place last week.
The procedure was a success, and Williamson has already begun her rehabilitation.
However, it is expected that she will be out for several weeks.
Arsenal, last season’s Champions League winners, open their WSL campaign against London City Lionesses on September 6.
Williamson returned from a nine-month lay-off in January last year after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee.
Her latest problem is not believed to be directly linked.
Williamson skippered England to back-to-back Euro triumphs after club team-mate Chloe Kelly scored the decisive spot-kick in a penalty shootout triumph over Spain on July 27.