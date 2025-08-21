Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal and Lionesses star Leah Williamson to miss start of WSL season with knee injury

Williamson missed the club’s pre-season tour of Germany

Philip Duncan
Thursday 21 August 2025 16:42 BST
International Women's Day Interview: Leah Williamson warns gender equality in football at ‘dangerous point’

England captain Leah Williamson will miss the start of the new Women’s Super League season with a knee injury.

Arsenal defender Williamson sustained the problem in England’s triumph over Spain in last month’s European Championship final.

It is understood the 28-year-old reported back to Arsenal with swelling in her right knee and subsequently missed the club’s pre-season tour of Germany.

Tests indicated she required a procedure to clean up the issue which took place last week.

The procedure was a success, and Williamson has already begun her rehabilitation.

Leah Williamson is recovering from a knee issue
Leah Williamson is recovering from a knee issue (Nick Potts/PA)

However, it is expected that she will be out for several weeks.

Arsenal, last season’s Champions League winners, open their WSL campaign against London City Lionesses on September 6.

Williamson returned from a nine-month lay-off in January last year after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee.

Her latest problem is not believed to be directly linked.

Williamson skippered England to back-to-back Euro triumphs after club team-mate Chloe Kelly scored the decisive spot-kick in a penalty shootout triumph over Spain on July 27.

