Arsenal v Liverpool team news: Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Diogo Jota injury latest

Arsenal face a big challenge when they play host to Liverpool in Sunday’s headline Premier League fixture with Arne Slot’s men currently top of the league after eight games.

Mikel Arteta’s team hope to get back to winning ways in the top-flight following a shock 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last time out and will bring some confidence into the match after their midweek triumph over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Liverpool were also victorious in Europe, beating RB Leipzig 1-0 on Wednesday but they have had one less day to recover then their opponents which could play a factor in the outcome especially as both teams are missing key players.

Even at this relatively early stage of the season the result of this clash could have a huge bearing on the title race as Liverpool would move seven points clear of the Gunners should they win. If they lose, Manchester City are likely to leapfrog them into first place but Arsenal would be back in fighting contention.

The stakes are high but only one team can leave the Emirates with all three points and who that may be could well be decided by which players are available for the managers to select from.

Here is a round-up of the latest team news from both camps ahead of their encounter:

Bukayo Saka

The 23-year-old missed both the Bournemouth game and the Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk as a result of the hamstring injury picked up while on international duty with England. Arteta has previously said Saka’s injury was “not serious” and that he is “progressing well” so that puts the influential forward firmly in the ‘doubt’ camp ahead of the weekend.

Riccardo Calafiori

Calafiori had to be taken off in the win against Shakhtar with a suspected apparent knee problem and consequently is a doubt for Sunday. Of the injury Arteta said: “With Riccardo, he had to come off because he felt something. I don’t know the extent of it so in that sense that’s not great news.” However, fellow defender Jurrien Timber is on the verge of recovering from a muscular injury and could slot straight back into the team.

Martin Odegaard

The Gunners captain has no chance of being fit for this weekend’s match as he is still dealing with an ankle injury sustained on international duty. However, Norway manager Stale Solbakken was confident that the 25-year-old would be fit again in time for the November internationals saying: “Everything indicates that things are going according to plan. We have a legitimate hope that he is ready.”

William Saliba

A huge miss for Arsenal who will need to play with a different central defensive partnership for this match. The Frenchman isn’t injured but is serving a one-match ban following his red card against Bournemouth.

Diogo Jota

Jota took a hit to his abdominals in the fixture against Chelsea last weekend and was subbed off in the first half of the game. The Liverpool forward had looked like Arne Slot’s preferred option to lead the forward but having missed the Leipzig win in midweek it is unlikey he will feature against Arsenal. Slot himself has said he is ‘unsure’ when Jota will be fit again.

Alisson Becker

Liverpool’s No.1 goalkeeper will be absent for at least another month as he attempts to recover from a hamstring injury picked up against Crystal Palace. It is believed he may be back for the Reds’ match versus Southampton on November 24 but in the meantime Caoimhin Kelleher has been a superb back-up especially considering his excellent performance against Leipzig on Wednesday.

Harvey Elliott

With Slot still searching for the right balance and rotational options in his midfield and forward lines, Harvey Elliott is a versatile player that could provide extra depth on two-thirds of the pitch. Sadly the 21-year-old is still nursing a foot fracture and is expected to be out for a couple more weeks.