Arsenal win quadruple at the London Football Awards

Arsenal players dominated the first awards ceremony of the season in much the same way as they have dominated most of the Premier League.

The London Football Awards took place at the Roundhouse on Monday night, with the league leaders being recognised for their superb season so far.

Gunners’ captain Martin Odegaard won the main award, beating Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Aleksandar Mitrovic and teammate Bukayo Saka for Premier League Player of the Year. Aaron Ramsdale won Goalkeeper of the Year, while Saka won Young Player of the Year and Mikel Arteta was named Manager of the Year.

Odegaard was quick to thank his teammates and focus the attention on the turnaround in the club’s fortunes this season.

“I think just within the team there would have been a lot of worthy winners. I just want to share this with the whole team”, said the Norwegian.

“It’s great to see the club being recognised here tonight. I think it shows how far we’ve come as a club and what we’re doing this year is very special”, he added.

The midfielder finished his speech by saying that he is “sure there’s more to come, so I’m very excited for the future as well”, in a nod to Arsenal’s ongoing battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Other winners at the ceremony included ex-West Ham captain Mark Noble - who was given the award for Outstanding Contribution to London Football - and Leyton Orient’s Paul Smyth, who won EFL Player of the Year.

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr won Women’s Player of the Year, while Lauren James won Women’s Young Player of the Year. Both awards come after the two combined to score the only goal in the 1-0 victory over Manchester United that sent them top of the WSL table at the weekend.

The Australian thanked her teammates, saying that “everyone in this room knows you don’t win an award without a million people helping you”.

Elsewhere, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson received the Power of Football award, recognising the Lionesses for their Euro 2022 win.

“We’ll continue to do what we’re doing and maybe add another one in the summer”, said Lionesses captain Williamson ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in July.