Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal defender Gabriel caused a melee before the controversial penalty was scored by Riyad Mahrez

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 05 January 2022 11:43
Comments
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes (6) had caused a melee before Manchester City’s penalty could be taken (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes (6) had caused a melee before Manchester City’s penalty could be taken (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside monitor and adjudging Granit Xhaka had fouled Bernardo Silva.

Gabriel caused a melee before the penalty could be taken and was shown a yellow card for scuffing the spot, although Riyad Mahrez finished coolly to level with City’s first shot on target before Rodri struck deep in stoppage time.

A statement from the Football Association read: “Arsenal FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its Premier League game against Manchester City FC on Saturday (01/01/22).

Recommended

“It is alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 59th minute and theclub has until Friday (07/01/22) to respond.”

Having seen City equalise, Arsenal should have retaken the lead moments later, Aymeric Laporte and Ederson suffering a miscommunication which saw the former’s back pass bounce towards the line and be hooked away by Nathan Ake.

Gabriel Martinelli should have tucked home the rebound but could only hit a post on the follow-up.

Things went from bad to worse for Arsenal when Gabriel was shown a second yellow card moments later for holding back compatriot Gabriel Jesus, with City eventually closing out an 11th straight Premier League win when Rodri slotted in following Kevin De Bruyne’s cross.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in