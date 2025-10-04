Arsenal suffer another Martin Odegaard injury blow as captain forced off against West Ham
The Arsenal captain appeared to pick up a knock on his knee and was eventually withdrawn after attempting to carry on
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was forced off within 30 minutes of the Gunners’ match Premier League against West Ham after appearing to take a blow to the knee .
Odegaard suffered the knock in a challenge with Crysencio Summerville, his knee colliding with West Ham winger’s leg as he won the ball.
The 26-year-old initially received treatment and attempted to carry on playing, before eventually going down again in the 30th minute and then being replaced by Martin Zubimendi with the score still at 0-0.
The incident marks the third time in which Odegaard has been withdrawn due to injury this season, with the Norwegian having already missed several games this season due to a shoulder issue.
He initially suffered the problem in the match against Leeds in August, before being forced off again after aggravating the same shoulder in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
Odegaard will join Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus and Piero Hincapie on the treatment table, though initial signs were positive with the Norwegian at least able to run for several minutes before being replaced.
The Gunners had been dominant in possession before Odegaard’s withdrawal and Zubimendi filled the gap left by his captain well, slipping in a superb through ball to Eberechi Eze in the lead-up to the opening goal.
The hosts continued their dominance after opening the scoring, closing out the opening 45 minutes to ensure they went into the break in the lead courtesy of Declan Rice’s strike.
