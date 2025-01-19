Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has suggested Arsenal’s lack of depth and injuries has cost them as their Premier League title challenge fades after a damaging 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

The Gunners had a commanding 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz but collapsed when Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins landed a quick-fire double in eight second-half minutes.

Arsenal have counted the cost of injuries this season, with Bukayo Saka ruled out until at least March after surgery to repair his damaged hamstring, while Gabriel Jesus is now sidelined for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Saka’s teenage understudy Ethan Nwaneri is also absent, while Arteta was dealt another injury blow on the eve of Saturday’s fixture with William Saliba unable to take part. The defender joins Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu in the treatment room.

Arteta’s substitutes consisted of three academy players, three left-backs, Jorginho and Raheem Sterling.

Only the latter was introduced, with eight minutes left, as Arsenal chased a winner. In contrast, Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice for Liverpool in a stoppage-time victory at Brentford.

The Reds now lead Arsenal by six points with a game in hand, and when asked how pivotal a day this could prove in their bid for a first championship since 2004, Arteta, who was overseeing Arsenal’s third match in six days, said: “There are moments, and obviously they (Liverpool) managed to do that (win).

“They made the subs, and the subs made the impact and changed the game. On our side it was the opposite, even after conceding the two goals very close to each other.

“The danger was that I knew half the team could go downhill because we were physically drained.”

Asked again if Arsenal will have to move in the transfer market this month, the Spaniard replied: “When you look at the performances, I don’t know how many teams are playing at this level in the league. But when you look at the bench, you would probably say we are very short.”

On Saliba, Arteta added: “Tomorrow we’ll have more information, but am I worried? Yes, for sure, especially with the numbers that we have in the squad, and looking at our bench.”

Havertz looked to have won the game in the 88th minute only to see his strike disallowed by VAR after he was adjudged to have turned in Mikel Merino’s shot with his arm.

“I have not seen it enough, and there was one angle where it looks like the decision was made,” said Arteta.

“I am incredibly proud of this team. It was an immense performance. But I am very disappointed because defending the way we did for the second goal cannot be a part of our game if we want to be at the highest level in this country. It was nowhere near the standard required.”

Villa effectively ended Arsenal’s challenge with a 2-0 win here in April and Unai Emery came back to haunt his old employers again.

“We showed resilience and how we reacted when going two goals downs was fantastic,” said Emery. “We never gave up.

“Arsenal are contenders with Liverpool so today was a very good test, but we did a fantastic job. At the end, I was thinking maybe we can get another goal to win and this is the mentality I want.”