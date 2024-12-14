Mikel Arteta bemoans a lack of an end product as Arsenal are held

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mikel Arteta admitted the magic was missing as Arsenal missed a golden opportunity to edge closer to Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League following a “very disappointing” goalless draw with Everton.

Arsenal dominated Saturday’s fixture against Sean Dyche’s resilient Toffees at the Emirates, but the sluggish championship contenders were guilty of failing to create enough clear-cut chances.

Arsenal have now gone three consecutive matches in the league without scoring from open play, leaving them six points behind Liverpool – who drew 2-2 against Fulham – having played a game more. The full-time whistle was greeted with a smattering of boos inside a frustrated Emirates.

Arteta was also forced to defend his surprising decision to withdraw captain Martin Odegaard shortly after the hour mark. Arsenal’s hot prospect, Ethan Nwaneri, 17, replaced the club’s most creative player, but he could not unlock an Everton backline which has kept four clean sheets from their last five outings.

“I feel very disappointed not to win the game,” said Arteta. “Obviously there was only one team who deserves to win, and that was Arsenal.

“We gave nothing away, didn’t concede any shots. We dominated play. We didn’t allow them to run, we generated chances, but in the last 20 metres we were missing a goal. And when you do what we’ve done against them today, you have to win the game.

“If you draw you always want more, but I cannot ask much more from the boys apart from putting the ball in the net. Individually can we do things a bit better, with a little bit more quality, and deliver that magic moment when it’s necessary? Yes. But that is not easy.”

Following their 5-2 win against West Ham at the London Stadium, Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory against Manchester United, with both goals coming from corners. Their sole strike in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Fulham also came from a corner.

Asked if he was concerned by the lack of goals from open play in the Premier League, Arteta replied: “In the Premier League. We scored three (in the Champions League against Monaco) from open play three days ago.

“It won’t continue. We will score goals. If we have the chances like we had today again, I am sure we will score. The problem is that we didn’t.”

Odegaard was unable to convert Arsenal’s best opportunity which arrived on the half-hour mark. The move started with an exquisite ball from the outside of Kai Havertz’s left boot which sent Bukayo Saka on his way. Saka ghosted past Jarrad Branthwaite before pulling the ball back to Odegaard, but Jordan Pickford was on hand to produce a fine save to deny the Arsenal skipper.

Unusually, Odegaard was then withdrawn after 62 minutes. Declan Rice was also taken off by Arteta, although the Spaniard revealed the England midfielder is nursing an injury.

“If Ethan comes on and he scores a goal, it’s a great sub, but if he doesn’t, you have taken your captain out, and that’s football,” said Arteta. “He (Rice) has had a little niggle for the last week or so. He asked to be subbed in that moment, so we have to do it.”

At the other end of the table, Everton have lost just one of their five matches, and a delighted Dyche said: “It is highly unlikely that you come here and dominate the ball, so what you do without the ball is important, and we were excellent at that today. I am very pleased with how we performed.”