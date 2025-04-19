Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta vows to keep Liverpool waiting for title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal will not allow Liverpool the opportunity to be crowned Premier League champions on Easter Sunday.

Liverpool will claim the title with five matches remaining if Arsenal lose against Ipswich at Portman Road and they see off Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

But Arteta, who this week oversaw his side’s progression to the Champions League semi-finals with a stunning 2-1 victory at Real Madrid to complete a 5-1 aggregate triumph, said: “We will make sure that we win the game against Ipswich, and that (Liverpool winning the league) doesn’t happen.”

Arsenal took Manchester City to the wire last season but they have failed to keep pace with Liverpool this term.

They head into Sunday’s match at Portman Road 13 points adrift of Arne Slot’s side with just 18 points to play for following consecutive draws against Everton at Goodison Park and then at home to Brentford.

Third-placed Newcastle, who Arsenal face in their final home game next month, have claimed five consecutive victories and they will move to within one point of Arteta’s side if they win at Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Ipswich could also be relegated straight back to the Championship if they fail to take points off Arsenal.

Arteta continued: “Our last two draws have significantly changed the perspective, and credit to Newcastle for the form that they are in and the way they’ve been playing as well.

“I understand where Ipswich are at the moment and they’re playing at home and it is one of the few chances that they have left.

“But for us it’s a big game. We need to step up and start to win football matches in the Premier League to at least maintain the position that we are in and to push into the last few games with some hope.

“We know how tough it’s going to be. They are a really well-organised team. What (Ipswich manager) Kieran (McKenna) and the staff have done is remarkable and you see every week how they perform and the amount of issues they give to the opposition. So we expect a tough game.”

With one eye on Arsenal’s Champions League clash against Paris St Germain – the first leg taking place at the Emirates Stadium on April 29 ahead of the return fixture in France eight days later – Arteta is set to rotate his side.

Defender Ben White, teenager Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard are all likely to start, while Raheem Sterling could also be handed a rare opportunity.

Jorginho remains out with a rib injury. Riccardo Calafiori is closing in on a return but the game against Ipswich is likely to arrive too soon for the defender. It is hoped he will be back to face PSG.