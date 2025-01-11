Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal fans to stick with him in quest for silverware

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal supporters to stick with him to help land the club’s first trophy in five years.

A number of disgruntled fans headed for a premature exit at the Emirates Stadium during Arsenal’s midweek opening-leg defeat of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Newcastle.

The Gunners are still in the hunt for the Premier League – six points behind leaders Liverpool – and on course to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

They also topped the Premier League table for the last calendar year, but their 2-0 loss to the Magpies dealt a major blow in their pursuit of landing a trophy this season.

Arsenal last celebrated silverware in 2020, when they saw off Chelsea to win the FA Cup. It remains the sole major triumph of Arteta’s reign in north London and the Spaniard – despite reversing the club’s fortunes since taking over – is under pressure to deliver.

On Sunday, the Gunners will welcome FA Cup holders Manchester United in a blockbuster third-round tie, and Arteta was asked how important it is that the club’s fanbase remain patient.

“In my opinion it is crucial because the success that we have had is very, very related to the atmosphere and the energy that we have created amongst our supporters,” he said.

“We want to win the FA Cup. I don’t expect to get credit (for winning the FA Cup in 2020). I expect to get judged on what we do on the day. And what has happened in the past, in the future, it is not relevant.

“When you are there competing on every front it is normal (to get criticised) because a lot of people want to support another club. If I look at what they say about Chelsea, Tottenham, or Liverpool, it is the same. There is no difference.”

Arsenal’s campaign has been hampered by a string of injuries to major players. Captain Martin Odegaard missed a dozen matches with an ankle problem, while the Gunners will be without Bukayo Saka until March after he tore his hamstring.

“He (Saka) has been around a lot,” said Arteta of the England forward. “It is great to see him because he always has a smile on his face.

“He is going through a period that is unknown for him because he has never been injured for such a long time. But he can use that time in the right way to make him a better person and when he comes back he will be in a great place.”

Arsenal have lifted the FA Cup a record 14 times, one more than United who triumphed over rivals Manchester City last season. The Gunners have also won the last four meetings between the two sides, including a 2-0 victory at the Emirates last month.

Arteta, who lifted the trophy as an Arsenal player on two occasions, added: “The FA Cup is a massive part of Arsenal’s history.

“We’ve won it 14 times. It’s a competition that is very attached to us and it will be a beautiful game to play in on Sunday against a massive club.”