Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to ‘keep calm’ to end Premier League title drought

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal squad to maintain composure and focus as the pressure intensifies in their pursuit of a first Premier League title in 22 years.

The call for calm comes after the Gunners squandered a two-goal lead against bottom-of-the-table Wolves on Wednesday night, a result that has seemingly handed the initiative back to rivals Manchester City.

The 2-2 draw at Molineux means that if Pep Guardiola’s side secure victory in all their remaining 12 matches – including a crucial encounter against Arsenal at the Etihad in April – they will be crowned champions.

Despite the dropped points, Arteta’s title-chasing team still holds a five-point advantage at the top, though they have played one more game than City.

The club, however, is grappling with the lingering disappointment of finishing runners-up in recent seasons, and the latest draw, which marks only two wins in their last seven league games, has reignited accusations of them being "bottlers".

open image in gallery Arsenal were unable to hold on to all three points against Wolves

Addressing these claims ahead of his side’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday, Arteta stated: "The media reaction is tough. Everybody has their own opinion and their perspective is the right one.

“If we all have an individual book, I don’t know what your book would say and what you had predicted three, five, seven, eight months ago? It would be very interesting to go through and understand what you predicted and how you saw the season going."

He added: "We have a very clear instruction. We have to live in the present and the present is beautiful. We are exactly where we want to be in every competition. So, keeping calm, keeping my eyes open, my ears open, and understanding what the players need to give their best."

Arteta also highlighted external validation, noting: "What I read is the press conference by (Wolves manager) Rob (Edwards) before the game, and what he said when he texted me. He thinks that we are the best team in the league by far."

Beyond the league, Arsenal have enjoyed a strong season, reaching the final of next month’s Carabao Cup and progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League after winning all eight of their group matches.

They are also poised to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, with a fifth-round tie against Mansfield scheduled for March.

Reflecting on the team’s response to the Wolves setback, Arteta commented: "What I’ve seen (from the players) is a tremendous reaction. And I’m not surprised at all.

“When you lose points in the last kick of the game in a very unpredictable manner, because to predict a team with a 0.02 XG is going to score, nobody can really understand that. But this is football, that’s the beauty of it.

open image in gallery Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could return against Tottenham (Bradley Collyer/PA). ( PA Wire )

“The instant reaction is pain, it was a shock to the system, and after that it’s: ‘Okay, what can I do about it?’ That was chapter 27. And what I’m very interested in is the next chapter, what we are made of, and how we write our own destiny from here going forward."

In terms of team news for the upcoming North London derby, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, who missed the Molineux fixture due to injury, have an outside chance of featuring against Igor Tudor’s Spurs at the Tottenham Stadium.

Arteta concluded: "We have to wait until tomorrow but there is a big possibility that they are available."