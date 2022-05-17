What Arsenal need to qualify for the Champions League

Arsenal will need results to go their way in order to secure Champions League qualification this season after suffering two consecutive losses in the Premier League.

Everything was on track for the Gunners to get back into the top flight of European football with a win over Tottenham meaning they would have it wrapped up. But they lost to Spurs 3-0 on 12 May and another defeat to Newcastle has seen their London rivals climb into fourth and the drivers seat for the top four race with a two point advantage.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was disappointed following their loss to Newcastle. “The performance was nowhere near the level we need to be at if we want to play in the Champions League,” he said.

“Normally, I will always defend my players. Not tonight, it is too difficult. Newcastle were 100 times better than us in every department, from the beginning to end. It is hard to accept, but that’s the reality.

“We didn’t compete. We never got into the game. We lost every duel. Newcastle deserved to win the game, probably by a bigger margin.”

It will now all come down to the final round of the Premier League on Sunday, with all matches kicking off at the same time. Arsenal take on relegation worry Everton and Tottenham play relegated side Norwich City.

But what do Arsenal need to happen in order for them to finish in the top four?

Mikel Arteta’s side will need to beat Everton but that won’t be enough to secure Champions League football, they will also need Spurs to lose to Norwich. If Tottenham draw or beat Norwich the top four spot will be theirs as they have a far greater goal difference.

Either way Arsenal will bag European football, if not Champions League then Europa League, which is an improvement on last season. The club failed to secure European football for the first time in 25 years in the last campaign.