Mikel Arteta apologises for failing to deliver Arsenal a Premier League title

Mikel Arteta apologised to Arsenal supporters for failing to deliver on his dream of ending the club’s two-decade wait for a Premier League title.

Declan Rice’s second-half strike fired Arsenal to a 1-0 win over Newcastle and confirmed their place in the Champions League next season.

However, the Gunners failed to launch a serious challenge to Liverpool this season and are set to finish runners-up in the league for a third consecutive campaign.

They were also eliminated in the semi-finals of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup with Arsenal’s trophy drought extended into a fifth year.

Addressing the Emirates crowd at the final whistle, Arteta, whose FA Cup triumph in 2020 remains the sole trophy of his tenure, said: “We had a dream, and it was to be here now, or in a week’s time and bringing the big trophies to you guys but we couldn’t do it for many circumstances.

“We need to make sure chasing a dream doesn’t get blurry, and make sure we chase the dream with enthusiasm and positivity next season.

“We have started to create our own history here in the stadium. There is much more to come but it won’t be easy. We have to do it together. Let me tell you, this group of players have the hunger, quality, and talent and we are going to make it happen.”

Captain Martin Odegaard added: “We can be very proud of what we have done this season, especially in the Champions League. But we have not been good enough in the league.

“We have to take all the experiences, good and bad, and come back better. And we will that pain of not winning but come back stronger and bring trophies to this club.”

Newcastle dominated the opening half at the Emirates, but they failed to take any of their chances. Alexander Isak, who has scored 29 times this season and has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal, was a notable absentee with a groin injury and Eddie Howe said he was uncertain if his star striker will be available to face Everton in their final game.

“That is unknown,” said Howe. “He only felt pain after training. He want for a scan this morning, more as a precaution, but it became obvious he would be fit to play. A lot will depend on how he reacts in the next couple of days.”

Newcastle’s Champions League fate remains in their hands, but they will start the final day level on points with Chelsea and Aston Villa, albeit with a superior goal difference.

Howe added: “We are in a strong position. This game has gone and we just have to focus on getting our game plan right for next week.

“The prize is so big and everyone is fighting for it. We have worked hard to get the job done and now it is going to go to the end, and who knows what twists and turns there will be. We just need one more big effort.”