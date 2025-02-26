Arsenal hand advantage to Liverpool in title race as Man City edge past Spurs
The Gunners were held to a goalless draw at the City Ground and dropped further behind the league leaders
Mikel Arteta’s toothless Arsenal mustered just one shot on target as they were held to a goalless draw at the City Ground in their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.
Riccardo Calafiori missed the visitors’ best chance when he hit the post in the first half but otherwise they failed to make their long periods of pressure tell.
Third-placed Forest, who have now won just won of their last five matches, also rarely threatened with Chris Wood striking their best chance straight at David Raya.
Meanwhile, Erling Haaland scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City got their push for Champions League qualification back on track with a 1-0 victory at Tottenham.
City dominated the early possession and Haaland grabbed the only goal of the game in the 12th minute when he was found unmarked in the box by Jeremy Doku’s cross.
And Jake O’Brien’s first Everton goal stretched their unbeaten run to seven Premier League matches after a 1-1 draw at Brentford.
Yoane Wissa’s 13th goal of the season looked set to condemn boss David Moyes to only a second defeat in his eighth league match back in charge.
But O’Brien’s second-half header levelled matters and Everton could have won it when Beto saw a late effort saved by Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken.