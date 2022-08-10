Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Monza-bound Pablo Mari heading for Arsenal exit

The 28-year-old central defender is surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium this season, having spent the second half of last year on loan at

Mark Mann-Bryans
Wednesday 10 August 2022 15:36
Pablo Mari is heading towards the exit door at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Pablo Mari is heading towards the exit door at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Pablo Mari has landed in Italy to complete a loan move from Arsenal to Monza.

The 28-year-old central defender is surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium this season, having spent the second half of last year on loan at Udinese.

Now Mari is set to return to Serie A with newly-promoted Monza, with only the finer details of the loan to be agreed between the clubs.

Alex Runarsson has barely featured during his two years at Arsenal (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
(PA Archive)

The PA news agency understands the inclusion of an option in the deal for Monza to make the switch permanent is the only stumbling block that remains, potentially because relegation back to Serie B would mean the club would not have the finances to complete the transfer.

Recommended

Another player closing in on a move away from north London is goalkeeper Alex Runarsson.

It is understood two Turkish clubs are interested in a permanent deal for the Iceland international, who has made just six first-team appearances since joining the Gunners in 2020.

Having already signed Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, any other additions are likely to rely on Arsenal clearing more money off the wage bill.

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move to Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hector Bellerin looks likely to join Real Betis, where he spent last season on loan, but Arsenal are keen not to terminate his contract even though they do not want to stand in his way of securing a move.

Mikel Arteta, whose side opened their Premier League account with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Friday night, is also understood to be willing to listen to loan offers for both Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson.

In terms of recruitment, Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans continues to be linked with a switch to the Emirates but it is believed that no deal has yet to be discussed between the two clubs.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in