Simone Inzaghi warns Inter to expect Arsenal backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi believes Arsenal will be out for revenge ahead of their Champions League clash at the San Siro.

The Gunners head into the fixture having taken just one point from their last three Premier League matches, and only four days after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Inter are unbeaten in their last seven games and have not conceded a goal in Europe so far this term.

But speaking ahead of Wednesday’s tie, Inzaghi warned: “It is likely that they (Arsenal) have reasons for revenge.

“I watched them play against Newcastle, but playing away to them is really tough. It was an interesting match, but we know that we will be facing a side that will want to put on a show.”

Inter are one point adrift of table-topping Napoli in the defence of their Serie title, and they host their rivals on Sunday.

But when asked which match his side needed to win more, Inzaghi moved to hail Mikel Arteta’s team, who are expected to welcome back captain Martin Odegaard after he travelled to Italy following a two-month lay-off with an ankle problem.

“We will need to win both matches,” said Inzaghi. “We know we’re up against two very strong teams, but our focus is on tomorrow.

“Arsenal are very well known, with a great coach like Arteta and a clear identity, aggressive and dynamic.

“They’ve gone toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the last two seasons and they’re one of the strongest sides in Europe. Arsenal are our top priority, last year they went far and are one of the favourites to win the competition.”

The Nerazzurri were held to a goalless draw at Pep Guardiola’s City in September before winning their next two matches in the Champions League – a 4-0 win against Red Star Belgrade before a late 1-0 triumph at Young Boys.

Inzaghi was asked if he expected a similar test to the fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

“In theory, we’ll try to have the ball as much as possible, but they know how to press offensively and very well,” he replied.

“We know that it’ll be a problem for us when we don’t have the ball, but it’s the same for them when we have the ball.

“With English football we’re talking about a brand of football that everyone likes. It’s fascinating, but I’m really happy at Inter. We’re one of the best sides in Europe.”