Arsenal’s fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.

The Gunners endured another difficult campaign in 2020/21 as boss Mikel Arteta continues to work hard towards what he wants his side to be.

There are signs of encouragement with the league double over eventual European champions Chelsea and run to the Europa League semi-finals good examples, but more will be expected next season.

There will be no European football at the Emirates meaning all eyes will be on domestic matters where the new season will begin in west London and a meeting with newly-promoted Brentford.

Next up is a mouth-watering London derby against Chelsea before a trip to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Full 2021/22 fixture list

14/08/2021 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal

21/08/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

28/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal

11/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Norwich City

18/09/2021 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal

25/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

02/10/2021 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal

16/10/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace

23/10/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa

30/10/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal

06/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Watford

20/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

27/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United

30/11/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Arsenal

04/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Arsenal

11/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton

14/12/2021 19:45 Arsenal v West Ham United

18/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal

26/12/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Arsenal

28/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton

01/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City

15/01/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

22/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley

08/02/2022 19:45 Wolverhampton v Arsenal

12/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal

19/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford

26/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

05/03/2022 15:00 Watford v Arsenal

12/03/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City

19/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal

02/04/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

09/04/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton

16/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal

23/04/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United

30/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal

07/05/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United

15/05/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal

22/05/2022 16:00 Arsenal v Everton