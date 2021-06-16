Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2021/22: Full match schedule confirmed for next season
The full schedule for the 2021/22 season has been revealed
Arsenal’s fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.
The Gunners endured another difficult campaign in 2020/21 as boss Mikel Arteta continues to work hard towards what he wants his side to be.
There are signs of encouragement with the league double over eventual European champions Chelsea and run to the Europa League semi-finals good examples, but more will be expected next season.
There will be no European football at the Emirates meaning all eyes will be on domestic matters where the new season will begin in west London and a meeting with newly-promoted Brentford.
Next up is a mouth-watering London derby against Chelsea before a trip to Premier League champions Manchester City.
Full 2021/22 fixture list
14/08/2021 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal
21/08/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
28/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
11/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
18/09/2021 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal
25/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
02/10/2021 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
16/10/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
23/10/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
30/10/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal
06/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Watford
20/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
27/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
30/11/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
04/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
11/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
14/12/2021 19:45 Arsenal v West Ham United
18/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal
26/12/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Arsenal
28/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
01/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
15/01/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
22/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley
08/02/2022 19:45 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
12/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
19/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford
26/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
05/03/2022 15:00 Watford v Arsenal
12/03/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
19/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
02/04/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
09/04/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton
16/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal
23/04/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
30/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
07/05/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United
15/05/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
22/05/2022 16:00 Arsenal v Everton
