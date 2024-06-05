Football rumours: Chelsea and Arsenal to battle for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Chelsea believe they will be able to compete with Arsenal in the race for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, with the Blues reportedly considering triggering the 21-year-old’s release clause, according to the Standard. Sesko scored 14 goals in 31 games for the club in the Bundesliga last season.

West Ham are hoping to swoop in on Bayer Leverkusen and sign Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia, with the Hammers offering Girona around £14million, the Guardian reports.

Football Insider says Manchester United have set their sights on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite to strengthen their defensive unit.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paulo Dybala: Sky Sports says the 30-year-old Roma forward is reportedly interested in a move to the Premier League this summer.

Viktor Tsygankov: Arsenal are interested in the Ukrainian winger from Girona but will have to face off with AC Milan for the 26-year-old’s signature, according to Spanish outlet Sport.