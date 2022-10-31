Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Real Madrid ‘set to launch fresh bid’ for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus

Frenkie de Jong has reportedly decided he does not want to leave Barcelona when the transfer window opens

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 31 October 2022 07:43
Comments
Gabriel Jesus could leave Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gabriel Jesus could leave Arsenal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Real Madrid are set to launch a fresh bid for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to The Sun via Goal. The 25-year-old was linked with the Spanish giants in the summer, only for them to decide against the move because of an “issue with Jesus’ passport”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has decided he does not want to leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window reopens in January. The 25-year-old was “aggressively pursued” by Manchester United back in the summer, the paper says, adding that Erik ten Hag remains keen to sign him.

The same newspaper writes that the Red Devils’ scouts are set to continue tracking Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, 21, in the coming weeks before the World Cup. According to the Express, a new goalkeeper is potentially on the agenda for United with David de Gea, 31, now in the final year of his current deal.

Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected an £85.6 million bid for forward Joao Felix from Bayern Munich despite his “inconsistent form”. The Daily Mail writes that the 22-year-old has struggled to live up to the high expectations set for him since he was signed from Benfica for a club-record fee of £113m in 2019.

Recommended

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: The Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Real Madrid are in pole position to sign the 19-year-old England midfielder from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: The Italian outlet Calciomercato says Juventus want to bring in the 27-year-old Serbia midfielder from Lazio as well as Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, 23, in order to convince Tottenham manager Antonio Conte to join them.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in