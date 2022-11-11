Jump to content

Arsenal ‘plan January move for Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze’

Atletico Madrid and West Ham are also rumoured to be following Chukwueze closely.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 11 November 2022 07:44
Samuel Chukwueze (John Walton/PA)
Samuel Chukwueze (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Samuel Chukwueze is on the radar of Arsenal for a January move to bolster their title race.

That’s according to the Sun, who detail how Mikel Arteta is lining up a deal for the 23-year-old to add another element to the Gunners’ attack. The Nigerian is going to be in demand though, with La Liga side Atletico Madrid and fellow Londoners West Ham also considering a move.

The Gunners could be busy in January, too, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Arteta is eager to make a number of moves across the month to capitalise on their fine start which has seen them lead the Premier League.

The Daily Star, via Sky Italia and Corriere dello Sport, says Roma boss Jose Mourinho will part ways with defender Rick Karsdorp in the upcoming transfer window.

Players to watch

Joao Felix: Le Parisien, via Marca, says Paris St Germain are interested in the Atletico Madrid striker.

Hector Bellerin: Roma are focused on pursuing the Barcelona defender, according to Calciomercato.

