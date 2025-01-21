Former Arsenal, Man City and Scotland defender Jen Beattie retires from football

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Jen Beattie has announced her retirement from football at the age of 33.

Beattie, who was capped 143 times by Scotland, won five Women’s Super League titles and three Women’s FA Cups in a glittering career which also included periods in France, Australia and the United States.

She spent nine years with the Gunners in two spells either side of a four-and-a-half year stay at City, but ended her career across the Atlantic with Bay FC.

Beattie told Sky Sports: “It’s been a long time taken to come to the decision, but it’s finally time to retire, and that’s my announcement today, stepping away from football and the game I’ve loved for so long, but I guess this is my official retirement.

“There are so many different reasons, but ultimately it’s been on my mind for a fair few seasons now. You never really know when the time is fully right, but ultimately a lot of other things were really fulfilling me and I was really ready to start that next chapter.

“I’ve absolutely loved the game and I’ve so many amazing memories. Going to play in America and experiencing that different league was amazing, but I’m just ready for what’s next.”

Beattie joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2009 and won the WSL title on four occasions before heading for Montpellier.

She returned to England with City in 2015 and added a fifth league winner’s medal to her haul while also enjoying a brief loan spell at Melbourne City, before renewing her acquaintance with Arsenal in 2019.

It was during the following year that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent radiotherapy, stepping away from the game during her recovery.

She resumed her career, but also played a role in advocating for cancer research and awareness, work which earned her the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Show’s Helen Rollason Award in 2021 and an MBE in 2023.

Beattie won a second League Cup with the Gunners and a fourth in total in 2022-23, but left the club for the US in February last year.

The Scot has indicated she would like to build upon her media experience to date by following her father John into broadcasting, and whatever she decides to do, she will embark upon the next chapter with the best wishes of her former employers.

A post on Arsenal Women’s official X account said: “A true legend of the game hangs up her boots. Congratulations on an incredible career, Jen. We can’t wait to see what you do next.”

City said in a tribute on their official website: “Everyone at Manchester City would like to congratulate Jen on her incredible career in the game and wish her all the best in her retirement.”