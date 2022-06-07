‘I’m excited’: Jen Beattie signs new deal at Arsenal

The 31-year-old defender will combine playing duties with a mentoring role with the academy

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 07 June 2022 11:52
Comments
<p>The 31-year-old defender will combine playing duties with a mentoring role with the academy</p>

The 31-year-old defender will combine playing duties with a mentoring role with the academy

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Scotland international Jen Beattie has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

The 31-year-old defender will combine playing duties with a mentoring role with the academy and work with the commercial and partnerships teams.

Beattie, who recovered from breast cancer last year, re-joined the Gunners in 2019 having previously played for the club between 2009 and 2013.

She has won one league title, two FA Cups and two League Cups with Arsenal, scoring 30 goals in 134 appearances.

“I’ve really enjoyed the past three seasons, but I’ve still got so much to achieve as part of this club and I’m excited to extend,” Beattie told the club website.

Recommended

“This is the club that gave me my first real opportunity in football. It’s close to home and it’s a special club. I really feel this is a club going in the right direction.”

Beattie played for Montpellier, Manchester City and Melbourne City between her two spells in north London.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said: “I’m very happy that Jen will be staying with us.

“Her experience and professionalism are so important for us as a squad and I know she will continue to make a key contribution both on and off the pitch.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in