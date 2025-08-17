Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rasmus Hojlund left out of Man Utd squad for Arsenal game amid exit speculation

The 22-year-old striker has been linked with a return to Serie A this summer.

Simon Peach
Sunday 17 August 2025 15:30 BST
Rasmus Hojlund was conspicuous by his absence at Old Trafford on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Rasmus Hojlund was conspicuous by his absence at Old Trafford on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Rasmus Hojlund was omitted from the squad for Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Arsenal as speculation swirls about his future.

The 22-year-old striker has failed to justify his price tag since joining Atalanta two years ago for £64million plus a potential £8m in add-ons.

Hojlund has been linked with a return to Serie A this summer and was an unused substitute in United’s final pre-season friendly against Fiorentina last weekend.

New signing Benjamin Sesko was presented before that game and was included on the bench against the Gunners at Old Trafford, where the Denmark international was conspicuous by his absence.

Ruben Amorim also left Andre Onana out of Sunday’s squad, although the Cameroon international has only recently returned to training after a hamstring issue that disrupted his pre-season.

Altay Bayindir lined up between the sticks for United, who handed debuts to summer acquisitions Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Viktor Gyokeres, who worked under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon, and Martin Zubimendi made their Arsenal debuts.

