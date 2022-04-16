Arsenal will travel to Southampton on Saturday to put their hopes of securing Champions League football next season back on track.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 last Saturday by Brighton which prevented them going toe-to-toe with rivals Tottenham, who expertly dispatched Aston Villa to be in fourth spot in the Premier League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta doesn’t want his players to feel sorry for themselves as they have every chance of finishing in the top four.

He said: “I hate that feeling, of feeling sorry for ourselves. Of saying ‘oh, this is happening to us again’. A lot of things happen, and when they happen we have to find the reason why.

“If we don’t want it happening again we have to do something about it because if we keep doing the same thing then I expect the same thing - or worse - to happen, because we already have a history. So we have less margin to suffer, because we have already been there.”

But how can fans watch and what time is kick-off? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, 16 April at St Mary’s Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game will not be broadcast in the UK due to the blackout which encourages fans to go and watch football in person.

Team news

Southampton have confirmed Lyanco and Alex McCarthy are back in training and there’s more good news for the hosts as Shane Long’s injury isn’t as bad as first thought. The forward is in contention for the match. Armando Broja is also back in line for the team after not being able to play parent club Chelsea last time out.

Arsenal, however, have multiple injuries to deal with. Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all set to miss out leaving a slight defensive headache for Mikel Arteta.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton XI: Forster; Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu; Romeu, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse; Armstrong and Adams.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tavares, Gabriel, White, Cedric; Xhaka, Lokonga, Martinelli, Odegaard; Saka, Lacazette.

Odds

Southampton - 29/10

Draw - 13/5

Arsenal - 10/11

Prediction

It should be a battle with Arsenal needing a win to get their Champions League hopes back on track and Southampton will be looking to spoil the party. It won’t be a high scoring match but it will be thrilling all the same. Southampton 0-1 Arsenal.