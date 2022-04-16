Southampton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday in a match which could see them move into the top 10.

It hasn’t been the best season for the Saints but they are building for the future, not only on the pitch but off it too. Ralph Hasenhuttl has spoken on the “good message” it sends to the club and fans that teenage Dom Ballard has decided to stay at the club.

The star has impressed in the side’s youth team and the manager said of him: “Yes, a young goalscorer, scored 26 goals in 41 games for the B team and under-18s. This is it, we have a lot of very good players in England, young players.

“You have to give them very early the signal, this is the direction we want you to go, and then you have to look how serious and how professional they are.

“Then follow the path and help them when you need to, but you can only show them the way, they have to go the right direction. I think it is a good message that he decided to stay with us and gets the chance here to sign his first professional contract, we will have an eye on him.”

But who will line-up for Southampton this weekend? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, 16 April at St Mary’s Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game will not be broadcast in the UK due to the blackout which encourages fans to go and watch football in person.

Team news

Southampton have confirmed Lyanco and Alex McCarthy are back in training and there’s more good news for the hosts as Shane Long’s injury isn’t as bad as first thought. The forward is in contention for the match. Armando Broja is also back in line for the team after not being able to play parent club Chelsea last time out.

Arsenal, however, have multiple injuries to deal with. Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all set to miss out leaving a slight defensive headache for Mikel Arteta.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton XI: Forster; Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu; Romeu, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse; Armstrong and Adams.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tavares, Gabriel, White, Cedric; Xhaka, Lokonga, Martinelli, Odegaard; Saka, Lacazette.

Odds

Southampton - 29/10

Draw - 13/5

Arsenal - 10/11

Prediction

It should be a battle with Arsenal needing a win to get their Champions League hopes back on track and Southampton will be looking to spoil the party. It won’t be a high scoring match but it will be thrilling all the same. Southampton 0-1 Arsenal.