Regis Le Bris keeping quiet about transfers amid links to Matteo Guendouzi

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris revealed he maintains a “connection” with Matteo Guendouzi amid whispers the Frenchman could return to the Premier League.

During his time as the manager of Lorient’s reserve team, Le Bris worked with compatriot Guendouzi before the midfielder upped sticks and moved to Arsenal in 2018, making 82 appearances for the Gunners.

Now a regular at Lazio, Guendouzi has been linked with a switch to the Stadium of Light in January and Le Bris did little to dampen speculation in his press conference to preview Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

He said: “It’s too early to speak about the next transfer window. We still have connections with players and Matteo is one of these players because I worked with him in Lorient.

“We stay connected but at the moment, nothing, it’s too early.”

Pushed on whether Guendouzi would even break into the side with promoted Sunderland riding high in fourth in the Premier League, Le Bris smiled and added: “We have really good midfielders. We’ll see.”

Le Bris confirmed Reinildo Mandava will be fine for the visit to Craven Cottage despite “feeling discomfort in his hamstring, which is not serious” while on international duty with Mozambique.

Long-term absentees Dennis Cirkin and Romaine Mundle remain unavailable as surprise package Sunderland look to carry on the momentum that has seen them collect 19 points from their first 11 games.

Le Bris said: “We are building our confidence progressively but at the same time everything is fragile. It’s always like a reset and it’s like our first game in the Premier League.

“I think we have to have this mindset otherwise you think only because you were successful before it’s enough to win the next point and it doesn’t work like that.”

Sunderland could lose up to seven players for the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts next month, but Le Bris is still uncertain about when they will have to leave for international duty.

The competition starts on December 21, a week after the first Wear-Tyne derby in the top-flight for nine years, and Le Bris said: “I would like to keep them (for the game against Newcastle).”

Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra is one of the players who could depart next month but he has not featured in the last two months after undergoing groin surgery.

Le Bris added: “For Habib and for our players in general it’s really important to take care of his health.

“His rehab is in progress and we are in a good place but we don’t want to rush the process because we’ll need Habib in the second part of the season in his best shape.

“If it’s too early to restart with his national team and we can damage his health, we won’t take risks. But we’ll see.”