Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek claims that he lodged an official Arsenal takeover bid this week but that it was flatly rejected by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Ek, the Swedish billionaire and lifelong Arsenal supporter, had previously claimed he was prepared to “make a very compelling offer” to purchase the club and had secured backing from former players including Thierry Henry.

Arsenal supporters have protested against the Kroenkes in the wake of the Super League scandal, however, the club said Ek was yet to make an official bid.

In response, Ek issued a statement on Saturday evening, which read: “Inaccurate reports emerged today saying I have not made a bid for Arsenal Football Club.

“I think it’s important to correct the record - this week an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporters.

“They replied saying that they don’t need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change.”