Daniel Ek will try to buy Arsenal again, Patrick Vieira claims

Daniel Ek will try to buy Arsenal again, Patrick Vieira has claimed.

The former Gunners midfielder is one of a group of club legends including Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp backing the Spotify founder's proposed takeover.

Owner Stan Kroenke has insisted he has no desire to sell despite strenuous protests from the club's supporters in the wake of the failed Super League proposal.

But despite seeing a first attempt knocked back, Vieira says Ek is committed to his plan.

“He’s definitely going to try again,” Vieira told The ITV Football Football Show. “He’s going to be there for quite a long time. He’s a massive Arsenal fan, talking to him a couple of times, his desire and commitment to Arsenal Football Club will be fantastic.

“If the club is not for sale there’s nothing he can do, but he is going to be there and he’s going to wait, as he wants to buy the club.

“I think it’s really important because Arsenal is in a critical moment, and for me it is the right time for him to do his maximum and convince Kroenke to let him buy the club.

“The last couple of years I believe that the club don’t take the right direction and I believe it’s time for a change. If the change doesn’t happen I believe Arsenal will be in a difficult place.”