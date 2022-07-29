Jump to content
Arsenal reveal new pink third kit for 2022/23 season

The kit will be worn for the first time in the opening Premier League fixture of the new season against Crystal Palace on Friday 4 August

Sports Staff
Friday 29 July 2022 08:59
Comments
Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard model Arsenal's new third kit

Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard model Arsenal’s new third kit

(Arsenal)

Arsenal have revealed their new third kit for the 2022/23 season.

The pink number follows the traditional red home shirt and an all-black away kit that were both unveiled earlier this summer.

The Gunners welcome the return of "the iconic Ermine pattern", first seen on the club crest in the late 1940s.

The shirt is completed with navy and clear blue trims and is combined with navy shorts and pink socks.

The club have continued to celebrate the community of fans that has run through their kit launches this summer with Tayshan Hayden-Smith, a semi-professional footballer and community gardener, DJ Sherelle, musical artist Jelani Blackman and Melanin Skate Gals & Pals, a London-based skateboarding collective, all recognised.

Recommended

Leah Williamson models Arsenal’s new third kit

(Arsenal)

Both the men's and women's teams will sport the strip during the upcoming campaign.

The kit will be worn for the first time in the opening Premier League fixture of the new season against Crystal Palace on Friday 4 August.

