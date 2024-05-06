Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Arsenal stars Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus ‘targeted’ by Saudi clubs

Strikers Callum Wilson and Darwin Nunez have also been linked with Premier League exits

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 06 May 2024 10:41
Comments
Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Gabriel celebrate
Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Gabriel celebrate (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

What the papers say

Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey are on the radar of clubs in the Saudi Pro League, according to the Daily Express. The 27-year-old Brazilian has scored four goals with five assists in 25 games for Arsenal in the Premier League this season while Partey, 30, has played in 12 games.

The future of Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is uncertain with the Daily Mirror reporting the 32-year-old is being linked to an exit from the club. Wilson has scored nine goals in 19 games this season.

Darwin Nunez has fueled speculation over his Liverpool future by deleting all pictures of him playing for the club from his Instagram page, according to the Daily Mail. Nunez has been linked with Barcelona by the Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund want to keep the 24-year-old winger who is on loan at the club from Manchester United, but Sky Sports Germany says they may not be able to afford him.

Mario Hermoso: Spanish outlet AS reports Aston Villa are closing in on signing the 28-year-old Atletico Madrid defender.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in