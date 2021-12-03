Arsenal ‘improving each day’ despite loss to Manchester United, Thomas Partey claims

The Gunners were edged out 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League clash at Old Trafford, having led early on

Andy Hampson
Friday 03 December 2021 11:05
Comments
Arteta frutrated after Utd defeat

Thomas Partey has no doubt Arsenal remain on an upward trajectory despite Thursday’s defeat at Manchester United.

The Gunners were edged out 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League clash at Old Trafford, having led early on.

The result cost them the chance to move up to fourth in the table but was only their second loss in 11 games.

Midfielder Partey felt there was enough in the performance to show Arsenal are still moving in the right direction.

The Ghana international told the club’s website, www.arsenal.com: “The team is improving, each and everyone is doing our best.

Recommended

“I think we’re improving each day and it’s going to be good. If we want to be at the top it’s normal that we have to fight, we have to be under control and try to win the games.

“I think the team came out to win, we did everything we could, we played well, we created a lot of chances and I think that we were unlucky.”

Partey admitted he himself was still striving to find his best after a spell out injured last month.

The 28-year-old said: “For me, I have to keep on doing my best, keep trying, keep improving, try to come back to my best, because the team needs me.”

Arsenal struck in the 13th minute with a bizarre goal from Emile Smith Rowe. The youngster drove into an unguarded net after United goalkeeper David De Gea collided with team-mate Fred.

United equalised before the break through Bruno Fernandes and then went ahead in the 52nd minute with Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal of the night.

Martin Odegaard brought Arsenal back level but then conceded the penalty which allowed Ronaldo to fire the winner.

Recommended

Partey said: “They scored two goals and then a penalty. The team tried to improve, go forward and look for a goal, for the equaliser, but in the end it’s football.

“We have to forget about this game, we have to think of our next game. We have to do better and also to win.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in