Arsenal transfer news: Second bid rejected for Moises Caicedo, Cedric set for exit

With a five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League, Arsenal are hopeful that they can convert an excellent first half of the season into a title triumph.

A young squad could perhaps be in need of deepening, though, with Manchester City likely to finish strongly.

After missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, who instead joined Chelsea, Mikel Arteta moved quickly to bring in Leandro Trossard, and the Spanish manager has his eye on luring another Brighton star to London.

There could yet be outgoings from the Emirates Stadium, too, as Arteta looks to fine tune his squad for the title race.

<strong>Moises Caicedo</strong>

Signed for a limited fee from his native Ecuador early in 2021, Moises Caicedo has risen rapidly to prominence since returning to Brighton from a loan deal 12 months ago. The 21-year-old midfielder would now be a significantly higher ticket item, with Arsenal leading the bidders.

Caicedo has informed his current club that he would like a move in an open letter, but Brighton are resolved to hold on to a figure they see as key to maintaining their strong form under Roberto de Zerbi. Reports suggest that Arsenal have twice had bids knocked back - will an improved offer twist Brighton’s arm?

Cedric Soares

A deal that appeared near to completion was Cedric Soares’ switch across London to Fulham, but a loan deal for the Portuguese full back now appears to be in some doubt. The Evening Standard report that Marco Silva is keen to reunite with Cedric having coached him at Sporting Lisbon, but are running into issues both with the payment of the player’s wages and the number of domestic loannees already within Silva’s squad. Shane Duffy may have to be signed permanently to permit Cedric to join.

Marquinhos

Young forward Marquinhos is set to depart Arsenal on loan, with Norwich the likeliest destination for the Brazilian. The 19-year-old signed from Sao Paulo in the summer, and has appeared six times since arriving in London.

Ivan Fresneda

Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda has attracted interest from a number of Europe’s biggest clubs, but it appears the 18-year-old full back will be remaining in Spain for the time being. Fresneda missed training last week but told Valladolid supporters that he would be staying at the club amid links with both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund. Fabrizio Romano reports that a move is now likely in the summer.