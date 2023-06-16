Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal are seeking to make Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia their new midfield for next season, with another bid to be put in for the West Ham United star and progress being for the Southampton youngster.

Mikel Arteta noted how his side were occasionally outmatched physically in last season's run-in and has sought to bolster the power of his side.

Rice's thrust is also seen as giving the team something different, and he has long been marked as the major summer signing. Arsenal have already had one offer rejected for the 24-year-old, with the West Ham hierarchy wanting a slightly higher fee over just two installments rather than four. Another bid will go in, though, and there is an expectation a £90 million deal will be done.

Arsenal are not that advanced with Lavia but are seen as his most likely next club, amid competition from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Arteta is also still interested in Brighton's Moises Caicedo but that deal is seen as more difficult to do because of how the January attempt played out, and Chelsea are now willing to outbid their London rivals.

There could actually be a deal between Stamford Bridge and Arsenal, though, as Kai Havertz is interested in a move and Chelsea are willing to sell the German in order to trim their bloated squad.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the forward, but Havertz wants to stay in the Premier League.