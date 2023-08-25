Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal have already made three headline moves in the transfer window, spending over £200 million on Declan Rice, Kai Harvertz and Jurrien Timber as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his title-challenging squad.

Further incomings are rumoured but those will likely be funded by outgoings which is the focus now for the North London club. Former captain, Granit Xhaka, has already moved back to Germany in a £21m deal with Bayer Leverkusen while fringe players, Pablo Mari and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have also departed the club.

Squad players Cedric Soares, Rob Holding and Albert Sambi Lokonga are all said to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates but have so far failed to attract interest. Other outgoings are also rumoured as Arteta aims to further improve his side and build upon an extremely promising 2022-2023 season, during which they led the Premier League for 248 days.

Here’s all the latest on the potential comings and goings at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun, a newly capped United States international, could be seeking a move after an impressive loan spell at French club Reims. With the new signing of Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah most likely locked as the club’s two top centre-forwards, Balogun may want out of the Emirates.

Balogun has made it clear that he is unwilling to go on another loan spell, and has attracted interest from a number of clubs including Chelsea, but The Athetic has reported that the forward is close to joining Monaco on a five-year deal.

Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal’s record signing, Nicolas Pepe, seems highly likely to depart from the Emirates this summer. Due to his high wages and underwhelming performances, the Ivorian winger has failed to live up to expectations, prompting Arsenal to seek a way to move on from what has been regarded as a very poor transfer decision.

Although Pepe appears guaranteed to leave the Emirates, his next destination remains unclear at this point. The Evening Standard has reported that the Ivorian has attracted interest from Besikates, although he could take the route of many and move out of Europe this summer and into the Saudi Pro-League.

Mohammed Kudus has attracted the interest of a number of Premier League clubs (Getty Images)

Mohammed Kudus

Playing for Ajax, Kudus can play in a more attacking central midfield role as well as out on the right wing and could be the latest player to leave the Dutch club as they continue their cost-cutting measures having failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Kudus has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham, and it is the latter who could be closest to securing a move for the 22-year-old, according to The Athletic.

Kieran Tierney could be close to a move to Real Sociedad (PA Wire)

Kieran Tierney

The Scottish left-back has not started the first two matches of the season so far, against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace and seems surplus to requirements at the Emirates, despite having three years left on his contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tierney is close to joining Real Sociedad on a season-long deal, but Newcastle had been interested in the defender, but might have cooled, and instead be focusing on bolstering their defense with Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall.

Nuno Tavares

Nottingham Forest have according to Sky Sports been in talks over the Portuguese left-back, with the defender close to leaving Arsenal before the end of the transfer window.

Arsenal signed Tavares two years ago from Benfica for €8 million. He spent last season on loan at Marseille.