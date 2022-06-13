Marquinhos transfer: Arsenal confirm signing of Brazilian forward from Sao Paulo
The 19-year-old has agreed a ‘long-term contract’ with the Gunners
Arsenal have signed teenage Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.
The 19-year-old has agreed a “long-term contract” with the Premier League club.
He made 33 first-team appearances during his time with Sao Paulo and was part of the squad which won the Campeonato Paulista in 2021.
Arsenal technical director Edu told the club website: “We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while.
“At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future.
“We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us.”
Marquinhos, whose transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, has represented his country at under-16 and under-17 level.
He will travel to London in the coming weeks to join his new team-mates for pre-season training.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies