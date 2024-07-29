Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Arsenal are set to comprehensively elevate their squad after expressing an interest in Mikel Merino and signing Riccardo Calafiori.

After losing a fiercely contested title race with Manchester City, the Gunners look to leave no stone unturned by entering this season off the back of a successful summer transfer window.

However, while they are eager to strengthen their defensive, midfield and attacking options, Arsenal must find solid replacements for Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey, who are both linked with exits before the season commences.

Euro 2024 winner Merino has emerged as the latest transfer target for Arsenal, with the Real Sociedad midfielder nearing the end of his contract.

Since Fabrizio Romano confirmed at the start of this summer’s window that Partey is eyeing up a move, the North London side have been on the hunt for a suitable replacement to join Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in midfield.

Now, it would appear that Mikel Arteta is in the mix to sign Spanish playmaker Merino, who also remains a target for Barcelona.

The 28-year-old, who signed for Sociedad from Newcastle back in 2018, could be on the verge of making his Premier League return, while a fee for his potential move has not yet been mentioned. Merino has amassed nearly 200 appearances for his LaLiga club and helped his nation to reach this year’s Euros final against England.

Emile Smith Rowe leaves Arsenal to join fellow Premier League side Fulham. ( Action Images via Reuters )

In a bid to strengthen the left side of his backline, Arteta has also worked with Bologna to finalise a deal in the region of £40m for Italian defender Calafiori, who is now involved in Arsenal’s pre-season US tour.

The 22-year-old underwent his medical over the weekend, and would enter this season as a strong option at either centre-back or left-back, an area where Arsenal has been in need of more depth in recent years.

Academy graduate Smith Rowe had been linked with a move to Fulham throughout the window, with talks between the two clubs progressing to the advanced stage of negotiations before the Cottagers finally secured their man.

The 24-year-old departs in a £35m deal and his exodus may accelerate talks for Merino’s arrival, with the Spaniard’s impetus to create goal-scoring opportunities representing an attractive element of his style.