Arsenal transfer news and rumours: Riccardo Calafiori, Brian Brobbey and more

Arsenal look to be on the verge of signing highly touted Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori amid talks of a reported fee worth up to £40m.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Calafiori has been left out of Serie A side Bologna’s squad for their pre-season training camp.

The 22-year-old is looking to join the Premier League after it was reported that Arsenal and Bologna have agreed on a deal for £33m plus £4m in add-ons.

Romano confirmed that both clubs had reached the agreement towards the end of last week, with the Gunners hoping to bolster the left side of their backline.

Calafiori played a key role in Bologna’s impressive fifth-place finish last season, helping them to qualify for the Champions League.

Then, at Euro 2024, he made a series of solid appearances for Italy in the group stage, before getting suspended from their round of 16 exit to Switzerland.

Fellow countryman and Juventus stalwart Leonardo Bonucci believes that Calafiori will go far, anticipating him moving into a leadership role for Italy.

Bonucci told Sky Sports Italia: “He’s a defender who’s a little different to what we’re used to seeing. He plays, has personality and fits in.

“We’re exporting a great player who will be a point of reference for the national team for the next 15 years.”

Arsenal signed Dutch left-back Jurrien Timber at the beginning of last season but were unable to use the talented defender after he suffered an ACL injury.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (front) and Brian Brobbey of Ajax in action ( EPA )

Manager Mikel Arteta opted to fill the void by placing Japanese right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu on the opposite side of the pitch, often selecting him over Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Meanwhile, Scottish full-back Kieran Tierney was, like Timber, out for most of last season with an injury.

Calafiori could therefore offer the stability that Arsenal desire as, after losing out to Manchester City in the title race once again, the North London side can only benefit from greater strength in depth.

Brian Brobbey to sign as a back-up for Bukayo Saka?

Despite Arsenal being heavily linked with the potential signing of Spanish star Nico Williams, the 22-year-old looks set to remain at La Liga side Athletic Bilbao after manager Ernesto Valverde insisted that he will be a key part of their plans next season.

Instead of focusing solely on Williams – who comes off a breakout tournament at Euro 2024 – Arteta has now set his sights on another option to provide competition for his star man, Saka.

Brian Brobbey, 22, is in high demand after the Dutchman amassed 22 goals for Ajax last season.

Sky Germany have reported that he is now eyeing a move to the Premier League and, with Arsenal keen to boost their attacking options, the young winger – if a deal materialises – will no doubt be looking to add some flair in the final third.

Jakub Kiwior departure

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Polish defender Jakub Kiwior could leave Arsenal upon the arrival of Calafiori, although Arteta is only willing to sell on a permanent deal or a loan with a mandatory buy option.

The 24-year-old became a consistent feature on the left side of Arsenal’s defence last season, with his height and athleticism offering some additional security against deliveries into the box.

However, his departure this summer is looking increasingly more likely, as Inter Milan have been linked with the signing despite not making an approach to Arsenal as of yet.