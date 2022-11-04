Arsenal ‘target Facundo Torres and Mykhaylo Mudryk’ in January spree

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal are in a title race in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta is lining up a double swoop in January to maintain momentum following the World Cup.

The Gunners will only move for players of “another level”, according to the Spaniard, with two players emerging as key targets.

The Mail highlight 22-year-old Orlando City winger Facundo Torres and 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Express cites Italian publication Il Giorno with reports Tottenham have reached an agreement with Atalanta for 29-year-old midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi and could pay as much as £13million for him in January.

West Ham have joined the pack monitoring 22-year-old winger Tete, who is on loan at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to The Sun. They’re accompanied by Southampton, Leicester and Brentford in interest for the player.

And Wolves hope to appoint former Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui as their new boss on November 13, according to the Mail. It is the day after they play Arsenal and in time for the break before the World Cup.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Joao Felix: Spanish outlet Cadena reports Atletico Madrid are interested in selling the 22-year-old forward, who was being targeted by Manchester United.

Lionel Messi: TN reports the 35-year-old PSG star has a clause in his contract that allows him to put international priorities in front of his club’s.