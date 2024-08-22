Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Arsenal have had a quiet transfer window so far, understandable given their almost-excellent 2023-24 season. The Gunners came within two points of ending Manchester City’s hegemony and winning a first Premier League title since 2004.

Small improvements will be needed if Mikel Areteta’s side are to overthrow City, who show no signs of slowing down under Pep Guardiola. The Gunners got off to the ideal start, beating Wolves 2-0 thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

The starting XI against Wolves was a familiar one, with substitute Riccardo Calafiori the only new addition, having arrived from Bologna earlier this summer.

But things could get more interesting as the transfer window enters its final week. Arsenal have been linked with a move for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, with journalist Alfredo Pudella claiming a bid of €50m plus the exchange of defender Jakub Kiwior has been tabled.

The Nigeria international, formerly of Everton, would bolster Arsenal’s attacking options after an impressive spell in Serie A. But Liverpool are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old, who scored a stunning hat-trick in Atalanta’s Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Arsenal are also closing in on the signing of midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, with Marca reporting that the Spaniard will complete his move to the Emirates today. The 28-year-old did not train with his team on Wednesday ahead of his proposed switch to Arsenal, with a fee of €35m reportedly agreed.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah is close to a £30m move to Nottingham Forest, according to football.london. The profit from the sale of the English striker will allow Arsenal to make additions to their squad before deadline day and to operate sustainably.

Arsenal could also allow Aaron Ramsdale to leave before the end of the month amid interest from Wolves and Ajax, with both clubs looking to sign the goalkeeper on loan. His first-team opportunities are likely to be limited again after the Gunners signed David Raya permanently from Brentford.

If Ramsdale leaves, Arsenal may be on the lookout for a new backup goalkeeper, and the Athletic report that they could move for Espanyol stopper Joan Garcia, who is also believed to be a target for Liverpool. The Spaniard, who impressed in La Liga last season, has a release clause of €25m and would provide the ball-playing ability that Arteta requires from his goalkeepers.

Finally, Arsenal reportedly have an “outside chance” of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Gunners are open to bringing in a new forward and have been notified of the potential opportunity to sign Osimhen for a reduced price of £85.2m.