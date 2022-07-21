Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mikel Arteta reveals reasons behind Arsenal’s signing of ‘exceptional’ Oleksandr Zinchenko

The Gunners have agreed a deal with the Premier League champions worth £30million up front, plus £2m in add-ons for the 25-year-old

Aadi Nair
Thursday 21 July 2022 10:45
Comments
FILE: Full-back Zinchenko set to join Arsenal from Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Oleksandr Zinchenko’s versatility ahead of the Ukrainian international’s move from Manchester City.

The Gunners have agreed a deal with the Premier League champions worth £30million up front, plus £2m in add-ons for the 25-year-old, who will become their fifth recruit of the summer.

Zinchenko worked with Arteta when the Spaniard was an assistant to Pep Guardiola at City from 2016 to 2019.

“There are still a few formalities to get everything completed but we’re really happy to have him,” Arteta told reporters after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Orlando City. “I know the player really well. He’s an exceptional footballer.

“He is someone that is going to bring as well another competitive edge to that dressing room. He was a natural No. 10 early in his career and we converted him into a left back which can do a lot of things that we want in our way of playing.

Recommended

“That versatility is something that is going to be important for the team because we have players in that position (left back) who are more specific full backs, so I’m really happy.”

Arsenal beat Major League Soccer’s Orlando to claim a third pre-season win, with Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelson getting on the scoresheet for the English club, while Facundo Torres scored the home side’s only goal.

Arsenal will also take on Premier League rivals Chelsea in the United States before rounding off their pre-season preparations against Sevilla in London on 30 July.

They begin their league campaign on 5 August with a London derby at Crystal Palace.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in