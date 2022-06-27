Arsenal confirm signing of United States goalkeeper Matt Turner

New England Revolution announced that an agreement was in place back in February

Mark Mann-Bryans
Monday 27 June 2022 11:46
<p>Matt Turner in action for USA in June</p>

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of United States international goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

The 28-year-old was widely expected to complete the move after the Major League Soccer side announced an agreement with the Gunners as early as February.

Now the deal has been confirmed by Arsenal, with Turner becoming their third summer signing following moves for young Brazilian forward Marquinhos and Portugal Under-21 international Fabio Vieira.

“Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“He has shown with his performances in recent years in both the MLS and at international level with the United States that he is a goalkeeper who will give us added strength going into next season.

“We welcome Matt and his family to the club and we look forward to working together in the years to come.”

Turner’s arrival casts further doubt over Bernd Leno’s future at the Emirates Stadium, the Germany international having lost the number-one spot to Aaron Ramsdale after his arrival from Sheffield United last summer.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus. (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Leno has been linked with newly-promoted Fulham, with Turner now expected to play the role of back-up to Ramsdale.

Turner joined the Revolution in 2016 and has made more then 100 appearances for the club, picking up 18 senior caps for the United States and playing his part in helping Gregg Berhalter’s side qualify for the 2022 World Cup, where they will face England and Wales in the group stages.

Arsenal’s summer business is likely to continue in the coming days, with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus reportedly closing in on a move to north London, while Leeds forward Raphina has also been linked.

