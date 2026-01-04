Declan Rice makes bold Viktor Gyokeres claim despite Arsenal struggles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Declan Rice has lauded the impact of Viktor Gyokeres at Arsenal despite a lack of goals following a move that could be worth up to £63.5m.

Rice has labelled the Sweden international as one of the best strikers in the world and maintains Mikel Arteta’s side wouldn’t be top of the Premier League without him.

As Arsenal target an end to a 22-year wait for a league title, a 3-2 win over Bournemouth brings them closer, with Rice scoring a brace.

But Gyokeres’ open-play goal drought is now at nine matches with his exit in the second half adding to his frustration.

open image in gallery Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres has scored just five league goals this season (Peter Byrne/PA)

The former Sporting star has just four goals in 18 league appearances so far this season, with seven in all competitions, off the back of 97 goals in 102 matches for his former club.

But Rice has boldly claimed his contribution has enabled Arsenal to set the pace in the league, stating: “It’s tough for him, because he’s got two defenders on him all game, all over him.

“So he has to use his strength, he has to do all he can to help the team and with my first goal, without him making that run from Gabriel Martinelli’s flick and holding it, setting it off to Martin (Odegaard), that goal wouldn’t happen. That was a pivotal moment in the game for us to turn the game on its head.

“I see how hard he hits a ball, and when that space arrives for him and the ball’s arriving at his feet to score goals, he will 100 per cent score.

“But at the minute, defenders in the Premier League want to be able to stop Viktor Gyokeres, because he’s one of the best strikers in the world.

“Trust me, he’s doing unbelievably for us, and we wouldn’t be where we are without him.”

Rice shook off a knee injury which saw him miss Arsenal’s midweek win against Aston Villa to start on the south coast and he delivered another hugely impressive display. His two-goal haul was his first in the Premier League in 296 appearances.

Afterwards, manager Mikel Arteta said the England international, 26, must now be considered among the best midfielders in the world.

Rice continued: “To miss the game (against Aston Villa) was annoying, so to come back and help the team, and score two, the fans will be really happy.

open image in gallery Declan Rice kisses the camera after scoring his second goal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I’m happy myself that I could help out because this team’s special, and if we’re all chipping in together I’m sure good things will happen.”

One positive for Bournemouth following their 11th consecutive league match without a win was Junior Kroupi’s 25-yard strike which ensured a nervy finish for Arsenal.

And Cherries midfielder Marcus Tavernier said of his 19-year-old team-mate: “Junior is a generational talent.

“That boy has an unbelievable future ahead of him and today he showed why he’s such a good talent in the world of football.”