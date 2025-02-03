Arsenal search for a striker as Championship clubs seal deadline day deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal had no problem scoring goals against champions Manchester City on Sunday in a stunning 5-1 rout but Mikel Arteta could still be in the market for a striker in the final hours before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners’ desire to add to their firepower has been one of the main stories throughout January and they could make a fresh bid for England striker Ollie Watkins after Aston Villa completed a loan deal for Marcus Rashford on Sunday night.

The PA news agency understands Villa have agreed to cover at least 75 per cent of Rashford’s £300,000-plus weekly wage and that figure could rise to 90 per cent depending on performances. Villa have also secured an option to buy in the summer.

Villa are also in the final stages of a move to bring in attacking midfielder Marco Asensio on loan from Paris St Germain and Arsenal could take that as a cue to go in again for Watkins, having already seen one bid rejected for the 29-year-old earlier in the week.

It remains to be seen if the convincing manner of Arsenal’s defeat of City, or the apparent injury suffered by Watkins at Wolves on Saturday, affects any thinking.

Arsenal, along with Manchester United, have also been linked with Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.

Rashford will play for Villa for the remainder of the season after making a loan switch from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford since new manager Ruben Amorim took charge in November and not played any first-team football since December 12.

Another striker expected to be on the move on Monday is Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, who appears to be closing in on a loan switch to West Ham.

Brighton have already made one deadline-day move and it is one for the future, signing Stefanos Tzimas from Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremburg for a reported £20million. The 19-year-old forward will remain with the German club on loan for the rest of the season.

Premier League champions Manchester City have been unusually active in the market this month and may not yet be finished.

City have already spent £130million to bring Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis to the Etihad Stadium in an attempt to arrest their unexpected decline this season.

They continue to be linked with defender Andrea Cambiaso and their former midfielder Douglas Luiz, who are both at Juventus. Pep Guardiola’s side are also reportedly chasing Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

Juve could also be buyers and appear close to a move for Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly.

Elsewhere, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are reportedly close to joining Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund respectively on loan from Chelsea.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner said after his side’s 2-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday: “I think we will have at least one more signing, we need one.”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou suggested his club could also be active on Monday, having said “the club is still looking for opportunities”.

However, the PA news agency understands there will be no move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

England international James Ward-Prowse has returned to West Ham from Nottingham Forest following a mutual agreement between both clubs.

The 30-year-old midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at the City Ground but was limited to just 10 Premier League appearances.

In the Championship, promotion contenders Burnley have pulled off something of a coup to sign forward Marcus Edwards on loan from Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old knows manager Scott Parker from his time in Tottenham’s academy and Burnley will hope he can bring some attacking nous to a side excelling defensively but struggling to score goals.

Middlesbrough have signed winger Samuel Iling-Junior on loan from Aston Villa.

Villa have also allowed defender Sil Swinkels to link up with Bristol Rovers on a temporary basis.

Millwall have paid an undisclosed fee to capture 21-year-old winger Benicio Baker from Brighton, Middlesbrough have let Alex Gilbert join Charlton on loan, while Bristol City have handed Mark Sykes a contract extension.